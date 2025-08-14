Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 17.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.58% to Rs 632.31 croreNet profit of Maithan Alloys rose 17.44% to Rs 536.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 456.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.58% to Rs 632.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 375.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales632.31375.07 69 OPM %10.345.71 -PBDT701.81580.77 21 PBT695.93575.62 21 NP536.14456.52 17
