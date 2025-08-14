ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.27% to Rs 27.63 croreNet profit of ACS Technologies declined 3.85% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.27% to Rs 27.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.6316.42 68 OPM %9.0114.25 -PBDT1.932.02 -4 PBT1.000.79 27 NP0.750.78 -4
