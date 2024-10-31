Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 29.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.35% to Rs 349.82 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 29.07% to Rs 42.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 349.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 317.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales349.82317.00 10 OPM %18.1915.89 -PBDT68.1053.68 27 PBT56.9343.65 30 NP42.4032.85 29
