KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 69.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 96.32% to Rs 15.86 croreNet Loss of KIOCL reported to Rs 69.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 96.32% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 431.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.86431.15 -96 OPM %-424.02-4.51 -PBDT-59.79-10.93 -447 PBT-69.72-17.92 -289 NP-69.21-21.39 -224
