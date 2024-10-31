Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 69.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 69.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 96.32% to Rs 15.86 crore

Net Loss of KIOCL reported to Rs 69.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 96.32% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 431.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.86431.15 -96 OPM %-424.02-4.51 -PBDT-59.79-10.93 -447 PBT-69.72-17.92 -289 NP-69.21-21.39 -224

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

