Friday, February 27, 2026 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 102.14% to Rs 35.01 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 75.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 102.14% to Rs 35.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.0117.32 102 OPM %7.9716.86 -PBDT1.151.89 -39 PBT0.140.43 -67 NP0.060.24 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 33.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 33.87% in the December 2025 quarter

GPT Infra acquires 100% stake in Alcon, enters Signalling EPC segment

GPT Infra acquires 100% stake in Alcon, enters Signalling EPC segment

Coal India provides assurance to meet summer power demand

Coal India provides assurance to meet summer power demand

Lupin receives EIR report with VAI classification for its Goa unit

Lupin receives EIR report with VAI classification for its Goa unit

Microfinance stocks slide after Bihar clears MFI regulation Bill

Microfinance stocks slide after Bihar clears MFI regulation Bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayStock Market Crash TodayOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanHoliday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict