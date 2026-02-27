Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.14% to Rs 35.01 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 75.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 102.14% to Rs 35.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.0117.327.9716.861.151.890.140.430.060.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News