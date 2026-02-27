Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 102.14% to Rs 35.01 croreNet profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 75.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 102.14% to Rs 35.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.0117.32 102 OPM %7.9716.86 -PBDT1.151.89 -39 PBT0.140.43 -67 NP0.060.24 -75
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST