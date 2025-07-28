Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 93.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 40.11 croreNet profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declined 93.63% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 40.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.1134.81 15 OPM %15.71-22.12 -PBDT6.9898.78 -93 PBT6.2598.04 -94 NP6.1095.82 -94
