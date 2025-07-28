Monday, July 28, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijaya Diagnostic rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Vijaya Diagnostic rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre jumped 6.84% to Rs 1,143.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 22.3% to Rs 38.33 crore on 20.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 188.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 24.58% YoY to Rs 52.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 73.53 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 20.07% compared with Rs 73.53 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted 10 bps to 39.1% in Q1 FY26 as against 39.2% in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, average realization per test stood at Rs 477, up 3.1% compared with Rs 462. Average realization per footfall rose 5.3% YoY to Rs 1,707 in Q1 FY26.

 

Suprita Reddy, MD & CEO said, Vijaya reported another strong financial quarter, achieving a YOY growth of 20.4%, with our Hyderabad markets contribution returning to double-digit growth this quarter. The strong performance was largely driven by volume and change in the test mix.

I'm happy to state that all the new hubs in Pune, Bengaluru, and West Bengal are up and running, with steady footfall. We remain optimistic about achieving break-even across all centres within the 12 months with 1 hub centre in Bengaluru on track to reach break-even earlier than the estimated timeline. Im also pleased to share that our Nizamabad hub centre has achieved break-even within 2 quarters of its full-fledged operations.

Looking ahead, we would be commissioning 3 hubs in Q2 FY26 across our Core Geography and West Bengal. The other 2 hubs in West Bengal are also on track to be operationalized in 2nd half of FY26.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is one of Indias largest integrated diagnostic chains. The company offers comprehensive diagnostic services ranging from basic pathology to high-end radiology.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

