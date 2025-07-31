Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 9.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.14% to Rs 8057.60 croreNet profit of Indus Towers declined 9.82% to Rs 1736.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1925.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 8057.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7383.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8057.607383.00 9 OPM %54.4861.01 -PBDT4038.104152.30 -3 PBT2333.802591.80 -10 NP1736.801925.90 -10
