Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 25.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.96% to Rs 10.98 croreNet profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 25.15% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.989.72 13 OPM %69.4069.96 -PBDT2.712.22 22 PBT2.512.06 22 NP2.041.63 25
