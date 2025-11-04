Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Route Mobile slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Route Mobile slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Route Mobile declined 1.24% to Rs 715.55 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.21 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 101.27 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 0.54% to Rs 1,119.42 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 1,113.41 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 137.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 131.06 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 135.87 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 0.61% to Rs 1,008.71 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,014.90 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 71.66 crore (up 13.96% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 2.37 crore (down 83.56% YoY) during the quarter under review.

 

Rajdipkumar Gupta, chief executive officer and managing director of Route Mobile, said, Our teams have delivered a solid performance this quarter, with strong execution across key operational metrics and customer engagement. We are successfully addressing evolving market dynamics, responding with agility and focus, and using our differentiated strategy. We are successfully addressing evolving market dynamics, responding with agility and focus, and using our differentiated strategy. We remain committed to seizing new opportunities and delivering sustained value across our global footprint.

Meanwhile, the board of the company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY 2025-26. The record date for the same is fixed as 10 November 2025, and the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Route Mobile ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

