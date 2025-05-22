Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty points to muted start

GIFT Nifty points to muted start

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 4.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a flat-to-negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 2,201.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 683.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 May 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 16013.16 crore in the secondary market during May 2025 (so far). This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 3243.03 crore in April 2024.

Also Read

share market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 270 pts; Nifty below 24,750 in pre-open; IndusInd Bank slips 4%

stressed, overworked, workspace, office, mental health

Working 52+ hours a week may physically change your brain, warns new study

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump again claims credit for resolving India-Pakistan conflict via trade

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump's 'big beautiful bill' on tax cuts gets US House committee approval

Belrise Industries IPO

Belrise Industries IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 67%, GMP up 19%

Global Markets:

Asian markets declined on Thursday, mirroring overnight losses on Wall Street. Investor sentiment was impacted by concerns that a proposed U.S. budget bill could significantly increase the national debt.

 

In Japan, the manufacturing sector contracted for the eleventh consecutive month in May, according to preliminary data from the au Jibun Bank flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). The index registered at 49.0 for the first three weeks of May, slightly improving from 48.7 in April but remaining below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

In the United States, all three major stock indices closed lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.91%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.61%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.41%. The market selloff was attributed to a sharp rise in Treasury yields amid concerns that the proposed budget bill could increase fiscal pressure.

The proposed legislation, which includes tax cuts and spending measures, is reportedly facing resistance from within the Republican party. Analysts estimate the bill could add between $3 trillion and $5 trillion to the current U.S. debt, which stands at $36.2 trillion. The development follows a recent credit rating downgrade by Moodys, citing concerns over the rising national debt.

In corporate news, Alphabet Inc. shares rose more than 2% following the company's announcement of new AI-related products and initiatives aimed at maintaining its competitive edge in the sector.

Microsoft Corporation traded slightly lower after disclosing that approximately 394,000 Windows devices worldwide had been infected by the Lumma malware.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks broke their three-day losing streak and ended with respectable gains Wednesday, thanks to strong support from pharma and auto stocks. While there were no major domestic cues driving the market, global jitters remained in play. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 410.19 points or 0.51% to 81,596.63. The Nifty 50 index rose 129.55 points or 0.52% to 24,813.45. In the previous three session, the Sensex and Nifty declined 1.63% and 1.51%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: ONGC, VRL Logistics, Interglobe Aviation, Colgate Palmolive, Ircon Intl

Stock Alert: ONGC, VRL Logistics, Interglobe Aviation, Colgate Palmolive, Ircon Intl

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 455.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 455.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Chartered Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Chartered Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tembo Global Industries standalone net profit rises 328.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Tembo Global Industries standalone net profit rises 328.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin consolidated net profit rises 3.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin consolidated net profit rises 3.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon