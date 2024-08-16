Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 200.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.81% to Rs 11.65 croreNet profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 200.82% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.81% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.655.30 120 OPM %81.5558.11 -PBDT9.403.08 205 PBT9.092.75 231 NP7.342.44 201
