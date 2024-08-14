Larsen & Toubro International FZE to acquire further 15% stake in L&T Oman

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Larsen & Toubro International FZE (LTIFZE), a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with The Wave Development SPC (Wave) on 14 August 2024, for purchase of additional 15% stake in Larsen & Toubro (Oman) LLC (L&T Oman), an existing Joint Venture between LTIFZE and Wave. Post completion of the acquisition, LTIFZE shall hold 80% equity stake in L&T Oman.