Paras Defence arm gets Rs 305-cr order from L&T

Controp-Paras Technologies, an associate company of Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received an order from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) valued at approximately Rs 305 crore.

The scrip declined 2.44% to close at Rs 1,149.95 on 14 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The order comprises of manufacturing and supply of 244 nos. of Sight 25HD EO (Electro-Optics) System along with Extended Warranty Charges and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) Package, for their CIWS Program.