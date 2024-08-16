Business Standard
Paras Defence arm gets Rs 305-cr order from L&T

Paras Defence arm gets Rs 305-cr order from L&T

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Controp-Paras Technologies, an associate company of Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received an order from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) valued at approximately Rs 305 crore.
The order comprises of manufacturing and supply of 244 nos. of Sight 25HD EO (Electro-Optics) System along with Extended Warranty Charges and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) Package, for their CIWS Program.
The scrip declined 2.44% to close at Rs 1,149.95 on 14 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

