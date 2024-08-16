IST consolidated net profit rises 42.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 28.78 croreNet profit of IST rose 42.81% to Rs 52.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 28.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.7828.54 1 OPM %79.8579.54 -PBDT70.1050.97 38 PBT68.8449.74 38 NP52.7436.93 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content