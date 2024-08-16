IST consolidated net profit rises 42.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 28.78 crore

Net profit of IST rose 42.81% to Rs 52.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 28.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.7828.5479.8579.5470.1050.9768.8449.7452.7436.93