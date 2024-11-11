Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 363.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 140.77% to Rs 14.47 croreNet profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 363.37% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 140.77% to Rs 14.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.476.01 141 OPM %83.4847.75 -PBDT11.992.75 336 PBT11.672.42 382 NP9.362.02 363
