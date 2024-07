Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received Letter of Acceptance from East Coast Railway for Provision of Automatic Block Signaling system with dual MSDAC and alteration in existing El/Pl/RRI stations in the section of Jakhapura-Nergundi, Khurda Road-Bhusundpur & Bhusundpur-Golanthra over Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. The value of the work order is Rs 160.08 crore.