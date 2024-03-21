Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 1.11% over last one month compared to 1.07% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 4.29% today to trade at Rs 128.75. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.1% to quote at 27468.6. The index is up 1.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 2.85% and Tata Steel Ltd added 2.68% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 43.94 % over last one year compared to the 24.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 1.11% over last one month compared to 1.07% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 150 on 07 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 80.5 on 26 May 2023.

