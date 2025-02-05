Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge gains as board OKs 1:5 stock split

Info Edge gains as board OKs 1:5 stock split

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Info Edge (India) advanced 2.90% to Rs 7,927.15 after the company announced that its board has approved 5-for-1 stock split.

The company's board approved the sub-division of existing one equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The record date for the share split will be intimated in due course, it added.

The rationale behind the split is to improve liquidity of the equity shares of the company and encourage participation of retail investors by making shares more affordable.

The sub-division is expected to be completed within 2 months from the date of shareholders approval.

 

Visakhapatnam-based Coastal Corporation is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of a wide variety of shrimp. The company exports various grades of shrimp to countries such as the United States, Europe, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported 88.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.51 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Net sales jumped 39% YoY to Rs 154.77 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kirloskar Ferrous Q3 PAT slides 48% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Kirloskar Ferrous Q3 PAT slides 48% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Parag Milk Foods rises after decent Q3 performance

Parag Milk Foods rises after decent Q3 performance

Indices trade near flat line; media shares in demand

Indices trade near flat line; media shares in demand

Happiest Minds Tech records PAT of Rs 50 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin at 21.1%

Happiest Minds Tech records PAT of Rs 50 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin at 21.1%

V-Mart Retail edge higher after PAT zooms 154% YoY to Rs 72 cr in Q3 FY25

V-Mart Retail edge higher after PAT zooms 154% YoY to Rs 72 cr in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon