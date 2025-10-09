Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge reports over 12% YoY growth in Q2 standalone billings

Info Edge reports over 12% YoY growth in Q2 standalone billings

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Info Edge (India) said that it has recorded standalone billings of Rs 729 crore during quarter ended on 30 September 2025, which is higher by 12.1% as compared with billings value of Rs 650.3 crore posted in the same period last year.

Providing business segment details, the company stated that Recruitment Solutions billings were Rs 545 crore (up 10.8% YoY), 99acres for Real estate billings were Rs 122.4 crore (up 14% YoY) and Other billings were Rs 61.6 crore (up 21% YoY) in Q2 FY26.

For the half year ended on 30 September 2025, the companys standalone billings add up to Rs 1,373.2 crore, up 11.7% YoY.

 

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 27.1% to Rs 295.92 crore on 16.9% increase in net sales to Rs 790.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.45% to currently trade at Rs 1361.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Slips 1.09%

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Slips 1.09%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spikes 6.01%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.53%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spikes 6.01%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.53%

Garuda Construction rallies after securing Rs 144-cr EPC contract from Orbit Ventures

Garuda Construction rallies after securing Rs 144-cr EPC contract from Orbit Ventures

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon