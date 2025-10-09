Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spikes 6.01%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.53%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spikes 6.01%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.53%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 4.03% over last one month compared to 1.64% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 6.01% today to trade at Rs 1604.5. The BSE Realty index is up 1.53% to quote at 6901.79. The index is up 1.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 1.81% and Sobha Ltd added 1.46% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 16.05 % over last one year compared to the 0.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 4.03% over last one month compared to 1.64% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26024 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11565 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1909 on 15 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1048.3 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garuda Construction rallies after securing Rs 144-cr EPC contract from Orbit Ventures

Garuda Construction rallies after securing Rs 144-cr EPC contract from Orbit Ventures

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

G R Infra gains on securing Rs 290-cr EPC order

G R Infra gains on securing Rs 290-cr EPC order

Shares of DSM Fresh Foods list in MT Group

Shares of DSM Fresh Foods list in MT Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon