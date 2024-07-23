MRPL slides as Q1 PAT slumps 94% YoY to Rs 66 cr; GRM drops to $4.70/barrel

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) slipped 3.26% to Rs 207.75 after it reported 93.53% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 65.57 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 1,012.74 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

The companys throughput for Q1 FY25 stood at 4.35 MMT from 4.36 MMT in same period last year.

Gross refining margin (GRM) reduced to $4.70 per barrel in Q1 FY 2024-25 as compared with $9.81 per barrel in Q1 FY 2023-24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 9.92% to Rs 27,289.40 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 24,825.08 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.