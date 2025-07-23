Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Rossell Techsys Ltd, Manaksia Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2025.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 540.9 at 23-Jul-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4166 shares in the past one month.

 

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd soared 11.21% to Rs 31.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41866 shares in the past one month.

Rossell Techsys Ltd surged 11.08% to Rs 575. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5955 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Ltd advanced 10.69% to Rs 83.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5400 shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd rose 10.34% to Rs 856. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32850 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

RBI financial inclusion index hits 67 in Mar-25 compared to 64.2 in Mar-24

Dollar index attempts recovery from 2-week low

BSE SME Monika Alcobev rises on debut

Aurionpro Solutions posts PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q1; clocks EBITDA margin of 20%

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

