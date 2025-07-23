Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI financial inclusion index hits 67 in Mar-25 compared to 64.2 in Mar-24

RBI financial inclusion index hits 67 in Mar-25 compared to 64.2 in Mar-24

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India had constructed a composite Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) in consultation with the concerned stakeholders including the Government, to capture the extent of financial inclusion across the country, which was first published in August 2021 for the FY ending March 2021. Index for the year ending March 2025 has since been compiled. The value of FI-Index for March 2025 stands at 67.0 vis-vis 64.2 in March 2024, with growth witnessed across all sub-indices, viz., Access, Usage and Quality. Improvement in FI-Index in FY 2025 is contributed by Usage and Quality dimensions, reflecting deepening of financial inclusion, and sustained financial literacy initiatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index attempts recovery from 2-week low

Dollar index attempts recovery from 2-week low

BSE SME Monika Alcobev rises on debut

BSE SME Monika Alcobev rises on debut

Aurionpro Solutions posts PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q1; clocks EBITDA margin of 20%

Aurionpro Solutions posts PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q1; clocks EBITDA margin of 20%

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Artson drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 63% QoQ to Rs 0.22 crore

Artson drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 63% QoQ to Rs 0.22 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon