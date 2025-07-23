Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

KIOCL Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2025.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd surged 12.87% to Rs 186.4 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96980 shares in the past one month.

 

KIOCL Ltd soared 9.82% to Rs 341.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12905 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd spiked 6.11% to Rs 1358.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45903 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd exploded 5.61% to Rs 584.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd rose 4.32% to Rs 197.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Artson drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 63% QoQ to Rs 0.22 crore

RBI's financial inclusion index hits 67 in March 2025, with growth across all segments

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 328.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Minda Corporation announces strategic collaboration with Qualcomm

Dalmia Bharat Q1 PAT climbs 179% YoY to Rs 393 cr

