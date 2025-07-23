Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions posts PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q1; clocks EBITDA margin of 20%

Aurionpro Solutions posts PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q1; clocks EBITDA margin of 20%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions has reported 14% increase in net profit to Rs 51 crore on a 29% rise in revenue to Rs 337 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

As compared with Q4 FY25, the PAT is higher by 0.3% and revenue has risen by 3%.

EBITDA for the period under review was Rs 68 crore, up 23% YoY and up 3% QoQ. EBITDA margin for June25 quarter stood at 20%.

During the quarter, Aurionpro signed a multi-million-dollar deal with leading African bank for its digital banking platform, marking its first major win in MEA region and expanding its global footprint.

 

The company also won a $2.5 million deal with a top Sri Lankan bank for its iCashpro platform, marking its second major win in the country within a year and strengthening its regional presence.

Also Read

Crypto

Jack Dorsey's Square enables bitcoin payments for merchants; details here

x, Twitter

X slashes subscription prices in India, Basic plan now at Rs 170 per month

Parliament

Parliament LIVE news: Amended Anti-Doping Bill to be tabled in Parliament amid Wada Concerns

Corporate earnings

6 factors that will impact India Inc's earnings in the quarters ahead

L&T Finance commercial paper fundraising, L&T Finance liabilities 2025, easing interest rates India, RBI liquidity measures 2025, Sachinn Joshi L&T Finance, short-term borrowing trends India, CP market India 2025, repo rate cut expectation India, L&T

L&T Finance hits new high after over 7 years; should you buy, hold or sell?

Aurionpro secured a key Automated Fare Collection (AFC) deal with RABA in California, marking its entry into the U.S. transit market and further strengthening its global presence.

It also bagged a major project to deploy EMV open-loop automated fare collection across 250 buses in Egypt, strengthening its transit presence in the Middle East.

Ashish Rai, Group CEO, said: We are pleased to start FY26 with another quarter of strong and consistent growth, in line with our guided trajectory.

Consolidated revenue grew by 29% year-on-year, and we continued the momentum on stepping up product R&D while maintaining our industry-leading profit margins within the guided ranges.

The quarter saw a healthy addition to our order book, which now exceeds ₹1,460 crores, with strong contributions from the banking and transit segments. During the quarter, we added 16 new clients, a record for Q1 which is seasonally a slow quarter for sales, further reinforcing our strong market traction."

Aurionpro Solutions provides advanced technology solutions to global clients. It focuses on sectors such as banking, mobility, payments, insurance, transit, data center services, and government sectors.

The scrip tumbled 5.72% to currently trade at Rs 1474.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Artson drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 63% QoQ to Rs 0.22 crore

Artson drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 63% QoQ to Rs 0.22 crore

RBI's financial inclusion index hits 67 in March 2025, with growth across all segments

RBI's financial inclusion index hits 67 in March 2025, with growth across all segments

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 328.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 328.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Minda Corporation announces strategic collaboration with Qualcomm

Minda Corporation announces strategic collaboration with Qualcomm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon