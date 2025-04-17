Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Infomedia Press reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wipro consolidated net profit rises 25.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Wipro consolidated net profit rises 25.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Wipro, Angel One, Waaree Renewable Tech, Infosys, BHEL

Stock Alert: Wipro, Angel One, Waaree Renewable Tech, Infosys, BHEL

Glenmark Pharma's US arm set to launch generic Adderall tablets

Glenmark Pharma's US arm set to launch generic Adderall tablets

realme partners with Optiemus Electronics

realme partners with Optiemus Electronics

Glenmark USA to launch Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets

Glenmark USA to launch Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon