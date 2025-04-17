Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Glenmark Pharma's US arm set to launch generic Adderall tablets

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that US-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., will launch a bioequivalent version of Adderall tablets in strengths ranging from 5 mg to 30 mg, with distribution set to begin in May 2025.

The company will launch Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets (mixed salts of a single entity Amphetamine product), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg.

Glenmarks product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Adderall Tablets (5 mg to 30 mg), marketed by Teva Womens Health, Inc. Distribution is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

According to IQVIA, sales data for the 12-month period ending February 2025, the Adderall Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $421.7 million.

 

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America said, "Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets (Mixed Salts of a Single Entity Amphetamine Product), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg is a highly prescribed medication in the United States. Glenmark is very pleased to be able to help alleviate the shortage this country has been facing with this upcoming launch.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of cardiometabolic, respiratory, dermatology and oncology

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of cardiometabolic, respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 347.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 351.37 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 34.2% YoY to Rs 3,301.90 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter declined 1.34% to settle at Rs 1,356.95 on Wednesday, 17 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

