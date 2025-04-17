Wipro consolidated net profit rises 25.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 22504.20 croreNet profit of Wipro rose 25.93% to Rs 3569.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2834.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 22504.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22208.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.92% to Rs 13135.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11045.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 89088.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89760.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22504.2022208.30 1 89088.4089760.30 -1 OPM %20.5519.73 -20.2318.66 - PBDT5464.704702.70 16 20453.6018128.10 13 PBT4743.003862.20 23 17495.7014721.00 19 NP3569.602834.60 26 13135.4011045.20 19
