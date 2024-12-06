Business Standard
Information Technology shares fall

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 125.63 points or 0.28% at 44429.58 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (down 3.32%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 1.4%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.19%),Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 1.17%),Infosys Ltd (down 1.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 0.82%), Control Print Ltd (down 0.81%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 0.73%), Wipro Ltd (down 0.63%), and Tata Technologies Ltd (down 0.41%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 9.98%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 4.99%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 364.47 or 0.64% at 57072.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 64.54 points or 0.4% at 16398.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.45 points or 0.09% at 24686.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 31.83 points or 0.04% at 81734.03.

On BSE,2415 shares were trading in green, 1503 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

