Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to link FX-Retail platform to NPCI Bharat Connect to expand reach and enhance user experience

RBI to link FX-Retail platform to NPCI Bharat Connect to expand reach and enhance user experience

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to link to the FX-Retail platform with Bharat Connect platform of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). According to RBI Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, with the objective of bringing greater transparency and fairness in the pricing of foreign exchange for users, especially for individuals and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) launched the FX-Retail platform in 2019. Presently, the FX-Retail platform is accessible through an internet-based application. To expand the reach of FX-Retail platform and enhance user experience, it is proposed to facilitate the linking of the FX-Retail platform with Bharat Connect (earlier known as Bharat Bill Payment System) operated by the NPCI Bharat Connect. The linkage will enable users to register and transact on the FX-Retail platform through the apps of banks (mobile applications, internet banking etc.) and non-bank payment system providers, which are integrated with Bharat Connect. In the first phase, it is proposed to implement a pilot facilitating purchase of US Dollar against the Rupee by individuals and sole proprietors. Going forward, the scope will be expanded to cover other FX transactions including sale of US Dollar against the Rupee and other categories of users. Users will continue to have the option to directly access the FX-Retail platform, as hitherto, and transact under the existing mechanism, the central bank noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex muted near 81,700 as RBI holds rates; Nifty at 24,700; Metal gains over 1%

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 live full scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Starc claims five; India eight wickets down

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Abhishek Manu, Singhvi

LIVE news: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

Rupee, inflation

RBI raises FY25 inflation estimate to 4.8%, CPI to remain elevated in Q3

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am of December 9

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon