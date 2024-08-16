Business Standard
Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 815.84 points or 2.02% at 41266.68 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 7.76%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 6.18%),Mphasis Ltd (up 5.01%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 4%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 3.65%), Mastek Ltd (up 3.63%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 3.51%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 3.37%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 3.31%).
On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (down 1.53%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 0.68%), and eMudhra Ltd (down 0.67%) turned lower.
At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 568.89 or 1.07% at 53524.12.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 138.88 points or 0.87% at 16150.37.
The Nifty 50 index was up 231 points or 0.96% at 24374.75.

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Alka India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit rises 72.15% in the June 2024 quarter

SpiceJet consolidated net profit declines 19.90% in the June 2024 quarter

The BSE Sensex index was up 727.8 points or 0.92% at 79833.68.
On BSE,2217 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

