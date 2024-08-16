Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 157.23 points or 1.97% at 8151.21 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, DLF Ltd (up 3.81%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.49%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.03%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.83%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.59%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.51%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.39%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.97%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.13%).

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 568.89 or 1.07% at 53524.12.