Information Technology stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 152.29 points or 0.37% at 41544.76 at 09:40 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 3.73%), Black Box Ltd (up 2.83%),Mastek Ltd (up 1.44%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.13%),Infosys Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 0.9%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.81%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 0.81%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.74%), and Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 0.73%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 4.69%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 3.75%), and Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 2.89%) turned lower.

 

At 09:40 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 709.37 or 1.35% at 51781.57.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 180.14 points or 1.17% at 15162.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 234.9 points or 1% at 23283.6.

RateGain launches innovative digital marketing solution - Demand Booster

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

BEML bags contract worth Rs 246.78 crore from Central Coalfields

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Slides 20%, BSE Utilities index Drops 3.6%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spurts 2.72%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.09%

The BSE Sensex index was down 755.62 points or 0.97% at 76822.76.

On BSE,883 shares were trading in green, 2223 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

