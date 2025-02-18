Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Information Technology stocks rise

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 258.83 points or 0.64% at 40560.4 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.14%),LTIMindtree Ltd (up 2.52%),Onward Technologies Ltd (up 2.11%),Control Print Ltd (up 1.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.43%), Wipro Ltd (up 1.23%), Infosys Ltd (up 0.73%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.63%), and C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 0.63%).

On the other hand, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 5.95%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 4.97%), and Black Box Ltd (down 4.2%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 672.71 or 1.49% at 44484.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 126.9 points or 0.92% at 13734.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.05 points or 0.15% at 22924.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 63.04 points or 0.08% at 75933.82.

On BSE,976 shares were trading in green, 2167 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

