Biocon's Ustekinumab biosimilar gets marketing authorisation for EU region

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Biocon said that the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation in the European Union (EU) for Biocon Biologics' Ustekinumab biosimilar 'YESINTEK'.

YESINTEK is intended for the treatment of adults and children with plaque psoriasis and adults with psoriatic arthritis or Crohns disease.

In December last year, the European Medicines Agencys Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had issued a positive opinion on YESINTEK and had recommended approval of the same.

Biocon Biologics (BBL) is a fully integrated global biosimilars company and the subsidiary of Biocon.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small-molecule APIs in India and several key global markets, as well as generic formulations in the US, Europe, & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

 

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25 crore in Q3 FY25, which is significantly lower as compared with the PAT of Rs 660 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 3% YoY to Rs 3,821 crore during the period under review.

The scrip slipped 1.65% to currently trade at Rs 342.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

