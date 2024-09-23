Business Standard
Information Technology stocks slide

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 246.87 points or 0.58% at 42490.62 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 3.26%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.4%),R Systems International Ltd (down 1.12%),Wipro Ltd (down 1.1%),Infosys Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mastek Ltd (down 0.96%), Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (down 0.78%), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 0.68%), Control Print Ltd (down 0.63%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.62%).
On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.6%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.59%), and Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 3.54%) turned up.
 
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 436.39 or 0.76% at 57518.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 89.52 points or 0.53% at 17094.74.
The Nifty 50 index was up 114.2 points or 0.44% at 25905.15.

Hind Rectifiers hits the roof on bagging order

PSP Projects spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 555 cr

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 3.28 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Sensex adds 225 pts; European mkt opens higher

Samvardhana Motherson International raises Rs 6,438 cr via QIP

The BSE Sensex index was up 259.21 points or 0.31% at 84803.52.
On BSE,2432 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

