Board of Fortis Healthcare designates Indrajit Banerjee as Chairman

At meeting held on 01 October 2024

Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman & Independent Director stepped down from the Board of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 30 September 2024,

The Board of Fortis Healthcare has decided to designate Indrajit Banerjee, Independent Director (DIN: 01365405) as the Chairman of the Company with effect from 01 October 2024 till the vacancy is filled.