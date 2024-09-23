Business Standard
Board of Fortis Healthcare designates Indrajit Banerjee as Chairman

Board of Fortis Healthcare designates Indrajit Banerjee as Chairman

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 01 October 2024
The Board of Fortis Healthcare has decided to designate Indrajit Banerjee, Independent Director (DIN: 01365405) as the Chairman of the Company with effect from 01 October 2024 till the vacancy is filled.
Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman & Independent Director stepped down from the Board of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 30 September 2024,
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

