Infosys allots 6.31 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Infosys has allotted 6,31,780 equity shares pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees as hereunder the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan and the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Consequently, effective from 04 May 2025, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,76,94,76,175/- divided into 4,15,38,95,235 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

