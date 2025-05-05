Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.39% to Rs 42585.67 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 19.65% to Rs 3295.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2754.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.39% to Rs 42585.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35373.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.74% to Rs 12929.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11268.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 158749.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 138279.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales42585.6735373.34 20 158749.75138279.30 15 OPM %18.5818.67 -19.2218.00 - PBDT6655.525365.05 24 25153.2720701.57 22 PBT4626.804030.00 15 19079.6215977.79 19 NP3295.172754.08 20 12929.1011268.64 15
