Monday, May 05, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculators further increase net long positions

Euro speculators further increase net long positions

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market further increased net long positions and stayed close to their highest level since September 2024, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 75797 contracts in the data reported through April 29, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 10769 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Ports rallies after total cargo volumes climb 4% YoY in April

Adani Ports rallies after total cargo volumes climb 4% YoY in April

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex gains 346 pts; broader market outperforms; Marico gains over 3%

Sensex gains 346 pts; broader market outperforms; Marico gains over 3%

Azad Engg spurts after inking $53.5 million deal with GE Steam Power

Azad Engg spurts after inking $53.5 million deal with GE Steam Power

Bharti Airtel terminates discussion with TATA Group on mega DTH merger

Bharti Airtel terminates discussion with TATA Group on mega DTH merger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon