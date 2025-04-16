Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys collaborates with Spark New Zealand

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Infosys and Spark New Zealand (Spark), New Zealand's largest telecommunications and digital services company, today announced a strategic agreement that will support the transformation of Spark's technology delivery model through digital innovation.

Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt , a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey , the collaboration will contribute to reduced IT operating costs while accelerating Spark's strategy of enabling digital and AI-driven customer experiences.

Under the collaboration, Infosys will provide its global DevOps and software engineering capabilities to help build, test, integrate, and deliver Spark's systems and applications, along with monitoring and support.

 

Spark will still retain its IT assets, and control its technology architecture strategy, product design and innovation roadmap, and business applications, supported by Infosys global reach and expertise.

Raja Shah, EVP and Industry Head, Global Markets, Infosys, said, We are thrilled to deepen our long standing collaboration with Spark and contribute to its ambitious digital transformation journey, leveraging Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. Our global capabilities and innovative solutions will aim to deliver significant cost efficiencies, and over time we will work together to enhance customer experience through AI-driven insights and automation. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving impactful change and supporting Spark in achieving its strategic goals.

As part of the agreement, Infosys will also enhance its local workforce to complement its global operations and ensure that critical local support and expertise is retained in New Zealand.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

