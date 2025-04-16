Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aster DM receives CCI approval for acquisition of shares and scheme of amalgamation

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Aster DM Healthcare has received the approval from Competition Commission of India (CCI) vide letter dated 15 April 2025 for the proposed transaction detailed below:

1. Acquisition of 1,90,46,028 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each held by BCP Asia II TopCo IV (BCP) and Centella Mauritius Holdings (Centella) and together with BCP, (QCIL Shareholders) in Quality Care India (QCIL) for consideration other than cash, being the issuance and allotment of 1,86,07,969 equity shares of the Company of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up, on a preferential basis to the QCIL Shareholders (Share Swap);

 

2. A scheme of amalgamation (Scheme) between the Company and QCIL and their respective shareholders and creditors under Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder read with relevant circulars and regulations of SEBI, and other applicable laws, for amalgamation of QCIL into the Company by way of merger (by absorption) as a going concern in consideration for the issuance and allotment of the equity shares of the Company to the shareholders of QCIL (other than the Company) in accordance with the share exchange ratio as stipulated in the Scheme (Merger and together with Share Swap, the Proposed Transactions).

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

