Infosys launches its open-source Responsible AI Toolkit

Infosys launches its open-source Responsible AI Toolkit

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

To help enterprises adopt ethical AI

Infosys announced the launch of its open-source Responsible AI Toolkit, a key component of the Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite, designed to help enterprises innovate responsibly while addressing the challenges and risks associated with ethical AI adoption.

The Infosys Responsible AI Toolkit builds on the Infosys AI3S framework (Scan, Shield, and Steer), equipping enterprises with advanced defensive technical guardrails, including specialized AI models and shielding algorithms, to detect and mitigate issues such as privacy breaches, security attacks, sensitive information leakages, biased output, harmful content, copyright infringement, hallucinations, malicious use, deepfakes and more. It also enhances model transparency by providing insights into the rationale behind AI-generated output, without compromising on performance or user-experience. The open-source toolkit offers flexibility and ease of implementation. It is fully customizable, compatible with diverse models and agentic AI systems, and integrates seamlessly across cloud and on-premise environments.

 

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

