India Ratings affirms Mahindra Finance's long-term rating at 'AAA' with 'stable' outlook

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) said that India Ratings and Research has affirmed the company's long-term issuer rating at 'IND AAA' with a 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the companys short-term rating at IND A1+.

India Ratings said that the ratings continue to reflect Mahindra & Mahindras (M&Ms) credit strength and considers MMFSL to be core to M&Ms operations, as it supports a substantial proportion of the parents business and shares its parents brand name and has strong operational linkages with it.

The ratings also consider MMFSLs diversified funding profile and the competitive cost at which MMFSL raises funds.

 

MMFSL has demonstrated an improvement in its profitability in 9M FY25 due to better margin and an improvement in its asset quality as reflected in the reduced credit cost.

Although there was an increase in MMFSLs leverage due to growth in the loan book however India Ratings believes M&M will support MMFSL in terms of timely equity infusion as and when needed.

The agency further stated that the developments like a sustained reduction in the reliance of M&M on MMFSL in vehicle financing; a significant dilution in MMFSLs operational linkages with M&M; a sustained increase in the leverage, resulting in tier I reducing below 15% on a consistent basis; and any weakening of M&Ms credit profile or its ability to support MMFSL could lead to a negative rating action.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) (Mahindra Finance) is a large non-banking finance company and M&M is a leading Indian automobile manufacturer. Besides financing M&Ms vehicles, MMFSL is the holding company of the groups other financial service forays, including rural housing finance.

The scrip shed 0.18% to currently trade at Rs 271.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

