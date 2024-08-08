Business Standard
Infosys Ltd Slides 1.56%

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Infosys Ltd has added 6.45% over last one month compared to 3.48% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.16% drop in the SENSEX
Infosys Ltd lost 1.56% today to trade at Rs 1764.1. The BSE Teck index is down 0.33% to quote at 18297.3. The index is up 3.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 1.15% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd lost 1.09% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 31.02 % over last one year compared to the 20.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Infosys Ltd has added 6.45% over last one month compared to 3.48% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3413 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1903 on 29 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1352 on 01 Nov 2023.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

