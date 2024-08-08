Infosys Ltd Slides 1.56%

Infosys Ltd has added 6.45% over last one month compared to 3.48% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.16% drop in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd lost 1.56% today to trade at Rs 1764.1. The BSE Teck index is down 0.33% to quote at 18297.3. The index is up 3.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 1.15% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd lost 1.09% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 31.02 % over last one year compared to the 20.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.