Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 4.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 303.64 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.76% to Rs 222.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 1213.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1150.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) declined 4.83% to Rs 63.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 303.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.