Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 69.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 223.24 croreNet profit of Deccan Cements declined 69.60% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 223.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.42% to Rs 37.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 799.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 781.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content