Innova Captab consolidated net profit declines 15.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 380.38 croreNet profit of Innova Captab declined 15.23% to Rs 29.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 380.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 318.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales380.38318.20 20 OPM %13.6315.63 -PBDT50.5651.80 -2 PBT39.2446.81 -16 NP29.6735.00 -15
