Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 69.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.18% to Rs 1514.27 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 69.85% to Rs 291.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 171.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 1514.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1200.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1514.271200.11 26 OPM %33.6630.24 -PBDT518.00378.88 37 PBT298.30181.53 64 NP291.48171.61 70
